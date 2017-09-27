Hawryluk was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Wednesday.

Hawryluk was a highly touted player coming out of the WHL, where he racked up 106 points in his final junior season. Last year with the Thunderbirds, the center notched nine goals and 17 helpers in 47 appearances. The Panthers could give him the occasional call-up during the season, but he will likely spend the bulk of the campaign in the minors.