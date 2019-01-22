Panthers' Jayce Hawryluk: Sent to AHL
The Panthers assigned Hawryluk to AHL Springfield on Tuesday.
Hawryluk was one of three young players loaned to Springfield as the Panthers look to give all the opportunity to play regularly during the NHL All-Star break. It's expected the winger will rejoin Florida in advance of its next contest Feb. 1 versus the Predators.
