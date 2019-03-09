Panthers' Jayce Hawryluk: Struggles for ice time
Hawryluk saw only 9:22 of ice time during Friday's 6-2 win over the Wild.
It was the fourth straight game under 10 minutes of ice time for Hawryluk, who's averaged only 8:54 per game this season. The 23-year-old was having a point-per-game season in the AHL, but when called up has been used mostly on the fourth line. He has four goals and seven points in 32 games this season.
