Panthers' Jayce Hawryluk: Summoned by parent club
Hawryluk was recalled from AHL Springfield on Friday.
The 22-year-old is averaging more than a point per game in the minors with seven goals and 28 points in 25 games. With so many of Florida's regulars hurt, Hawryluk stands to get a real opportunity to show team executives that he's worthy of more time at the NHL level.
