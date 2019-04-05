Panthers' Jayce Hawryluk: Turns wrecking ball
Hawryluk threw a game-high and career-high nine hits during Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Islanders.
Most impressively he managed to fit all those hits into only 10:38 of ice time. Hawryluk has been throwing his body around in his first NHL season -- he has recorded three hits or more in 19 of his 42 games. He also leads the Panthers in hits per game with 2.4.
