Hawryluk threw a game-high and career-high nine hits during Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Most impressively he managed to fit all those hits into only 10:38 of ice time. Hawryluk has been throwing his body around in his first NHL season -- he has recorded three hits or more in 19 of his 42 games. He also leads the Panthers in hits per game with 2.4.