Hawryluk scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

The points were the first of the season for the 23-year-old. Hawryluk made an impact when he actually got off the bench, scoring on his only shot while racking up three blocked shots, one hit, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in only 10:27 TOI, but until he earns a more consistent role in the lineup, his fantasy value will be minimal.