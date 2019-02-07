Hawryluk (lower body) will miss Thursday's contest against the Penguins, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Veteran Troy Brouwer reportedly will be the one to replace Hawryluk in the upcoming contest. The Panthers aren't quite as physical without Hawryluk in tow -- he has 43 hits through 19 games -- but it shouldn't be too tough to reallocate the eight-odd minutes that he spends on the ice each game.