Megna signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Friday.

Megna had two assists, 22 PIM, 28 shots, 60 hits and 87 blocks in 44 appearances with Chicago in 2023-24. He'll enter the Panthers' training camp with a chance of making the team, but Florida's blue line is strong enough to likely result in Megna instead beginning the campaign in the AHL.