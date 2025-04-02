Megna was summoned from AHL Charlotte on Wednesday, according to Alex Baumgartner of Five Reasons Sports.

Megna has two goals, 16 points and 23 PIM in 64 outings with Charlotte in 2024-25. Tobias Bjornfot was sent to the minors in a corresponding move, while Aaron Ekblad (suspension) and Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) aren't expected to be an option Wednesday versus Toronto. That leaves Florida with six available defensemen, including Megna, so he should make his NHL season debut against the Maple Leafs.