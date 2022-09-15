Berube signed a professional tryout agreement with the Panthers on Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Berube went 3-2-0 with a 4.12 GAA and a .900 save percentage in six appearances with the Blue Jackets last year. It was his first NHL action in four years. The Panthers' goaltending plans are likely set with Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight as the tandem for the big club, so Berube is likely auditioning for a two-way deal or a minor-league contract for the upcoming season.