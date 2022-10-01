Berube has been sent to the minors, according to Florida Hockey Now.
Berube was on a PTO with the Panthers, so it is no surprise that he will start the season in the minors with Charlotte of the AHL. He is a depth goaltender and will need an injury to either Sergei Bobrovsky or Spencer Knight to make it back into the NHL.
