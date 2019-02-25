Panthers' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Dealt to Florida
Dea was dealt to the Panthers in exchange for the Penguins' ask of Chris Wideman on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Dea had been playing in the minor league with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, as he failed to parlay his skills into a full-time gig in his second go-around with the Penguins. The 25-year-old center has compiled five goals and two helpers over 28 career games between Pittsburgh and New Jersey.
More News
-
Penguins' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Sent back to minors•
-
Penguins' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Recalled from minors•
-
Penguins' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Claimed off waivers•
-
Devils' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Back on waiver wire•
-
Devils' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Claimed off waivers•
-
Penguins' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Designated for waivers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...