Dea was dealt to the Panthers in exchange for the Penguins' ask of Chris Wideman on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Dea had been playing in the minor league with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, as he failed to parlay his skills into a full-time gig in his second go-around with the Penguins. The 25-year-old center has compiled five goals and two helpers over 28 career games between Pittsburgh and New Jersey.