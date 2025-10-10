Petry logged a power-play assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.

Petry helped out on Anton Lundell's opening tally at 5:29 of the second period. The 37-year-old Petry is once again getting a chance with the man advantage while occupying a third-pairing role at even strength. He didn't see power-play opportunities often over the previous two years with the Red Wings, but he was effective in that role during his prime with the Canadiens. Petry was limited to eight points in 44 appearances in 2024-25, but he's poised to play a more significant role in a stronger offense in this season, which could give him appeal in deep fantasy formats if his offense is sufficient.