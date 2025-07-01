Petry signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with Florida on Tuesday, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

Petry had one goal, seven assists, 33 shots on net, 77 blocked shots and 51 hits in 44 regular-season appearances with Detroit in 2024-25. The 37-year-old defender will occupy a depth role with the Panthers in the 2025-26 campaign.