Petry's point drought reached 11 games in Thursday's 2-1 shootout win over the Jets.

The Panthers have scored two or fewer goals in eight of those contests, so it's not like there's been a lot of offense to go around lately. Petry is filling in on the third pairing consistently while Seth Jones (upper body) and Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) are out. Petry has just eight helpers with 38 shots on net, 41 hits, 51 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 47 appearances this season, matching his output from 44 contests with the Red Wings last year.