Boqvist notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

The Panthers' recent run of injuries has opened the door for Boqvist to go from a part-time player in late February to the second-line center now. His offense hasn't improved all that much -- he has just three assists and 10 shots on net over 13 outings in March. The 27-year-old is at 11 points, 51 shots, 130 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 64 appearances this season.