Boqvist supplied an assist and four hits during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.
Boqvist's aggressive forecheck got the puck on Sam Bennett's stick for Florida's opening tally in the final minute of the first period. The 26-year-old forward has posted two goals and three points over his last 10 games.
