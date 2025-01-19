Boqvist scored a goal Saturday in a 3-0 win over the Ducks.

Boqvist drove in on John Gibson at 11:22 of the second period and scored his NHL-high 11th goal on a wrister that trickled through the netminder. He has six goals, two assists and 17 shots in his last 10 games after putting up 11 points in his first 34 games. Couple this recent uptick in offense with his 102 hits in 44 games, and Boqvist is suddenly relevant in formats that count these secondary categories.