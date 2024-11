Boqvist (undisclosed) is expected to play Tuesday against Winnipeg, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Boqvist participated in Tuesday's morning skate after skipping Monday's practice. He has three goals, five points, 47 hits and 19 shots on net through 18 appearances this season. Florida's only lineup change will be Jonah Gadjovich subbing in for Mackie Samoskevich.