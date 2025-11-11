Boqvist scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Boqvist has two points over his last three games, but this was his first goal since he found the twine on Opening Night against the Blackhawks on Oct. 7. That lack of production, coupled with his bottom-six role in the lineup, makes Boqvist a player not worth targeting outside of the deepest formats -- even with the recent uptick in production.