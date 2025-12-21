Panthers' Jesper Boqvist: Gathers helper Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Boqvist logged an assist, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Blues.
Boqvist ended a 10-game point drought with the helper. The 27-year-old continues to see bottom-six minutes without much power-play usage, which gives him low appeal in fantasy. Boqvist has picked up seven points, 33 shots on net, 76 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 35 appearances. He'd need a big surge to get back to the 20-point mark for the fourth time in five years.
