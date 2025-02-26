Boqvist produced an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Boqvist has just two helpers over nine games since his last goal. He's seen time as a middle-six forward for much of the season, and he should continue to see more ice time as long as Matthew Tkachuk (groin) is out of action. Boqvist is up to 12 goals, 10 helpers, 62 shots on net, 128 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 56 appearances. He's one point shy of matching his career high from 56 games in 2021-22, though his uptick in production this year is fueled by a 19.4 shooting percentage that could dip down the stretch.