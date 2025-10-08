Panthers' Jesper Boqvist: Nets winner on opening night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Boqvist scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 win over Chicago.
Boqvist had a great night -- his goal stood as the winner -- but that still doesn't make him fantasy relevant. He is coming off a career-tying 23 points season, including a career high 12 goals and 87 shots. Boqvist's effectiveness in the bottom six is his calling card, so his fantasy value is limited.
