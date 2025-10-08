default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Boqvist scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 win over Chicago.

Boqvist had a great night -- his goal stood as the winner -- but that still doesn't make him fantasy relevant. He is coming off a career-tying 23 points season, including a career high 12 goals and 87 shots. Boqvist's effectiveness in the bottom six is his calling card, so his fantasy value is limited.

More News