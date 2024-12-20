Boqvist will miss Friday's tilt against St. Louis with an upper-body injury, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Boqvist is on a two-game point streak and has five goals and 11 points in 33 outings this season. Adam Boqvist is expected to move up from the blueline if Sam Bennett (illness) is unable to go as the Panthers have only 11 healthy forwards at this time.