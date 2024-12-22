Share Video

Boqvist (upper body) won't play Sunday against the Lightning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Boqvist will miss a second straight game after suffering an upper-body injury late in Wednesday's win over Minnesota. With Boqvist and Jonah Gadjovich (upper body) both sidelined, Rasmus Asplund will enter Florida's bottom six.

