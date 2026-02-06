Boqvist logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Lightning.

Boqvist was scratched for six of the previous eight games. He got into action with the Panthers sitting Brad Marchand (undisclosed) and Evan Rodrigues (illness) in the second half of a back-to-back. Boqvist is now at eight points, 41 shots on net, 100 hits, 24 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 51 appearances this season. If the Panthers are healthier up front after the Olympics, Boqvist is likely to find himself a healthy scratch frequently.