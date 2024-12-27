Coach Paul Maurice said Friday that Boqvist (upper body) is good to go Saturday versus Montreal, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Boqvist missed three games with the injury. The 26-year-old has five goals, six assists and 74 hits across 33 appearances this season. He should return to a bottom-six role Saturday.
More News
-
Panthers' Jesper Boqvist: Won't play Monday•
-
Panthers' Jesper Boqvist: Out again Sunday•
-
Panthers' Jesper Boqvist: Not available Friday•
-
Panthers' Jesper Boqvist: Will be checked for injury•
-
Panthers' Jesper Boqvist: Opens scoring with shortie•
-
Panthers' Jesper Boqvist: Sets up two goals by Tkachuk•