Boqvist had one shot on net and two hits in Saturday's 4-0 loss to Montreal.
Boqvist returned to action after missing three games due to an upper-body injury. He was back on the third line and had 14:49 TOI.
More News
-
Panthers' Jesper Boqvist: Ready to play Saturday•
-
Panthers' Jesper Boqvist: Won't play Monday•
-
Panthers' Jesper Boqvist: Out again Sunday•
-
Panthers' Jesper Boqvist: Not available Friday•
-
Panthers' Jesper Boqvist: Will be checked for injury•
-
Panthers' Jesper Boqvist: Opens scoring with shortie•