Boqvist scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 8-3 win over the Predators.

Boqvist is doing a decent job since moving up to the second line with two points over his last four games. The 27-year-old is filling in for Eetu Luostarinen (lower body) in that span. Boqvist has three goals, two assists, 21 shots on net, 52 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 22 appearances this season.