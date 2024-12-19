Boqvist left Wednesday's game versus the Wild due to an upper-body injury sustained in the third period and will be evaluated further Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Boqvist hit his head on the glass near the bench. He had an assist in the contest, his sixth point in the last 10 games. The Panthers can't afford many injuries at center -- Aleksander Barkov just returned from an illness and Sam Bennett missed Wednesday's contest while under the weather as well. Boqvist should be considered questionable to play Friday at home versus the Blues.