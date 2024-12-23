Share Video

Boqvist (upper body) won't play against Tampa Bay on Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Boqvist will miss his third straight game. He has collected five goals, 11 points, 30 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and 74 hits across 33 appearances this season. Boqvist's next chance to return to the lineup will come Saturday against Montreal.

