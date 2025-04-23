Puljujarvi (suspension) was called up from AHL Charlotte on Tuesday.
Puljujarvi will serve the first game of his two-game suspension Tuesday. Assuming he stays on the NHL roster, he'll be eligible to play in Game 3 on Saturday, but there's no guarantee he'll be in the lineup at any point in the postseason.
More News
-
Panthers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Receives two-game suspension•
-
Panthers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Potential suspension incoming•
-
Panthers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Sent back to AHL•
-
Panthers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Pots goal in shootout win•
-
Panthers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Called up Sunday•
-
Panthers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Secures NHL deal•