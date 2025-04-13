Puljujarvi scored a goal on four shots and added nine hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sabres.

Puljujarvi has played in three of four games since receiving his call-up from AHL Charlotte. The 26-year-old winger is filling in while the Panthers balance resting players while dealing with a couple of injuries. He'll likely close out the campaign in a bottom-six role. Puljujarvi has 10 points, 49 shots on net, 68 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 29 appearances between the Panthers and the Penguins in 2024-25. Once the Panthers are close to full health, he'll likely stick around during the postseason as a healthy scratch.