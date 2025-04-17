Puljujarvi received a two-game suspension from the NHL on Thursday for an illegal hit to the head of Tampa Bay's Mitchell Chaffee during Florida's 5-1 loss Tuesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Puljujarvi was sent to AHL Charlotte on Wednesday, so he won't start serving the suspension until he's back in the NHL. If the Panthers recall him before they play Game 1 of their first-round series against Tampa Bay this coming Tuesday, then he'll be eligible to return for Game 3 on April 26. Puljujarvi had four goals, 10 points, 25 PIM and 80 hits in 31 regular-season outings between Pittsburgh and Florida in 2024-25.