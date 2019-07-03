Lowry inked a one-year, two-way contract with Florida on Wednesday.

Lowry was selected by the Kings in the fifth round of the 2011 NHL Draft, but was never able to break out of the minors. The 27-year-old spent the 2018-19 campaign playing for AHL Springfield on an AHL-only contract, but his 30 points in 55 games was enough to earn him an NHL deal. Even with a contract in hand, the winger probably will struggle to earn a call-up this year.