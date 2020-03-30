Panthers' John Ludvig: Secures entry-level deal

Ludvig agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Florida on Monday.

Ludvig -- who was drafted by the Panthers in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft -- racked up 17 goals and 45 helpers in 60 games with WHL Portland. The blueliner should get a look during the training camp this fall, which will likely determine whether he returns to juniors or joins the professional ranks with AHL Springfield.