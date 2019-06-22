Panthers' John Ludvig: Surprise selection in Round 3

Ludvig was drafted 69th overall by the Panthers at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

This was a strange, strange pick for Florida as Ludvig didn't appear to be on the radar at this point in the draft. He doesn't bring much offense to the table (25 points in 109 career WHL games) and he isn't overly physical despite having decent (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) size. It's difficult to understand what the Panthers were thinking with this one given all the quality of players left on the board.