Gadjovich recorded an assist and four hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

In ideal circumstances, Gadjovich might not have a place in the lineup, but he looks set to compete for fourth-line minutes early in 2025-26 while the Panthers await the return of Matthew Tkachuk (groin). It didn't take long for Gadjovich to get on the scoresheet this season, as he set up A.J. Greer on Florida's first goal of the game at 11:06 of the opening frame. Entering this season, Gadjovich had collected just 18 points over 160 career appearances, and he's never logged more than seven points or 43 games in a campaign. While he adds some grit in the form of hits and PIM, he's not a particularly strong option in most fantasy formats.