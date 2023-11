Gadjovich (upper body) was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Charlotte on Friday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Gadjovich could be in line to make his season debut after having been sidelined for the first 14 games of the campaign. If the winger does suit up, it could mean Steven Lorentz or Ryan Lomberg is dropped from the lineup. Even fully fit, Gadjovich could occasionally find himself watching from the press box as a healthy scratch.