Gadjovich (illness) practiced Thursday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site, indicating he's recovered from his illness, but he isn't expected to be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.

Although Gadjovich, who hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 8 versus the Penguins, previously missed time due to an illness, it appears he's now healthy and simply the odd man out. The 25-year-old winger, who's picked up just one helper through nine top-level appearances this year, is a non-factor from a season-long fantasy standpoint.