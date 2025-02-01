Gadjovich (upper body) will return to the lineup Saturday against Chicago, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Gadjovich has missed the last 18 games with the injury. He will replace Mackie Samoskevich who is out with an illness. Gadjovich had one goal and 56 hits in 18 appearances before his injury.
