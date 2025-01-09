Gadjovich (upper body) is working on building strength and range of motion, with Paul Maurice saying the 26-year-old is close to returning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports Wednesday.

It doesn't look like Gadjovich will play Wednesday against Utah, but he could be back once the Panthers return home to face the Bruins on Saturday. The 26-year-old is likely to be limited to fourth-line minutes once he returns.