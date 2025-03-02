Gadjovich scored a goal Saturday in a 3-0 win over Calgary.

Gadjovich lifted the puck over Dan Vladar's pad from the right of the net after the netminder stopped his first two attempts. Calgary's coach challenged the play for goalie interference, but the call on the ice stood. And it stood as the winner. It was Gadjovich's third goal of the season (no assists) in 26 games, but his second game winner.