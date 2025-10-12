Gadjovich has signed a two-year contract extension with the Panthers, the team announced Sunday.

Gadjovich has been a big part of Florida's bottom-six since joining the team in the 2023-24 season. It's a nice 27th birthday gift for the physical winger, who is now tied to the Panthers organization through the 2027-28 season. He's off to a good start this season, notching an assist, 11 hits, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in three games.