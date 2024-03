Gadjovich agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Panthers on Thursday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Gadjovich has operated as a bottom-six forward for the Panthers this year, recording two goals and two assists in 33 games. The 25-year-old has been great on the penalty kill and his physicality has also been on display -- he's averaged more than two hits per game when in the lineup this season.