Gadjovich was a late scratch Thursday versus the Canucks due to an illness, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Gadjovich was set to play against the team that drafted him, going as far as to participate in warmups. In the end, he couldn't play, with defenseman Uvis Balinskis dressing instead. There's a bug going around for the Panthers -- Gadjovich joins Anton Lundell as players currently battling the illness. Gadjovich is no guarantee to play once healthy, as he's been in and out of the lineup throughout the season between injuries and performance.