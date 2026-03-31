Panthers' Jonah Gadjovich: Likely done for season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gadjovich (upper body) is not expected to suit up again this season, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site on Tuesday.
Gadjovich hasn't been in the lineup since late October. The 27-year-old appeared in only 10 games in 2025-26, chipping in three helpers, 30 hits and a plus-2 rating. It remains to be seen how he has been progressing in his recovery.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonah Gadjovich: Out through Olympic break•
-
Panthers' Jonah Gadjovich: Shifts to IR•
-
Panthers' Jonah Gadjovich: Undergoes surgery•
-
Panthers' Jonah Gadjovich: Not going on road trip•
-
Panthers' Jonah Gadjovich: Out at least one week•
-
Panthers' Jonah Gadjovich: Inks extension on birthday•