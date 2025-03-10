Gadjovich missed practice Monday due to a personal matter, according to Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post.
Coach Paul Maurice said that Gadjovich missed Saturday's tilt versus Buffalo for the same reason. Gadjovich has three goals and 78 hits over 28 outings this season. Should Gadjovich miss Tuesday's game in Boston, Nico Sturm is expected to remain in the lineup.
