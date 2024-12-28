Gadjovich (upper body) will remain out of the lineup Saturday versus Montreal, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Gadjovich will sit out his third consecutive game. The 26-year-old has one goal and 56 hits in 18 contests this season as a fourth-line player.
