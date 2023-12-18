Gadjovich (illness) won't be available for Monday's matchup against Calgary, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Gadjovich will miss his third straight contest due to the illness, though he was a healthy scratch for two games prior to getting sick. He has collected one assist, 43 PIM, 10 shots on goal and 10 hits over nine outings this season. Even if he is fully recovered, Gadjovich may not play Thursday against the Blues.